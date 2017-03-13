Snow Shoveling Laws: When Is Your Dea...

Snow Shoveling Laws: When Is Your Deadline?

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NBC Washington

After more than 2 inches of snow fell in D.C. , District officials will enforce the law that fines property owners who fail to remove snow and ice, a Department of Public Works spokeswoman said. A law signed by Mayor Muriel Bowser in June 2015 makes not shoveling at a residential property "within 24 hours after the snow or other precipitation has ceased to fall" punishable with a $25 fine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Washington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Silver Spring Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cheerleading slam by principal Jan '17 Veges 1
Ingrid uhoh Jordan Jan '17 ispeploo 1
News new Teen arrested in double murder at Wheaton mall Jan '17 LITTLE TINY 1
News Rally seeks to calm post-election anxieties in ... Jan '17 Go Blue Forever 21
Elementary School bullying Dec '16 bnadeau13 1
News Frosh launches Maryland hate crime hotline Nov '16 noobieR 1
Reggae is 100% Jamaican...NOT Puerto Rican (Mar '10) Nov '16 George 83
See all Silver Spring Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Silver Spring Forum Now

Silver Spring Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Silver Spring Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Ireland
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Silver Spring, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,382 • Total comments across all topics: 279,549,183

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC