Snow Shoveling Laws: When Is Your Deadline?

After more than 2 inches of snow fell in D.C. , District officials will enforce the law that fines property owners who fail to remove snow and ice, a Department of Public Works spokeswoman said. A law signed by Mayor Muriel Bowser in June 2015 makes not shoveling at a residential property "within 24 hours after the snow or other precipitation has ceased to fall" punishable with a $25 fine.

