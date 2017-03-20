Public Health, Tropical Medicine Expe...

Public Health, Tropical Medicine Expert Named as New Preventive...

Bethesda, Md -- Navy Captain Mark S. Riddle, an expert in tropical medicine and public health, was selected to lead the Department of Preventive Medicine and Biostatistics at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences' F. Edward Hebert School of Medicine - 'America's Medical School'. Riddle will begin his new duties in May and succeeds Dr. Boris Lushniak in the position.

