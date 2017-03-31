Parents Reunited With Baby Dropped From Window During Md. Apt. Fire
BALTIMORE - Almost 8 months after an apartment complex explosion and fire in Silver Spring killed seven people and wounded several others, police have released body camera footage from the responding officers in a documentary-style video. More than 160 firefighters responded after an explosion at the four-level Flower Branch Apartment building in the 8600-8700 block of Piney Branch Road on the night of August 10. Firefighters in a nearby station even heard the explosion.
