Parents Reunited With Baby Dropped From Window During Md. Apt. Fire

BALTIMORE - Almost 8 months after an apartment complex explosion and fire in Silver Spring killed seven people and wounded several others, police have released body camera footage from the responding officers in a documentary-style video. More than 160 firefighters responded after an explosion at the four-level Flower Branch Apartment building in the 8600-8700 block of Piney Branch Road on the night of August 10. Firefighters in a nearby station even heard the explosion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.