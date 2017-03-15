Nationwide Open Call for Young Artists Begins Today

The National YoungArts Foundation has announced that applications to become a 2018 YoungArts Winner will be accepted beginning today, March 15 through October 13, 2017. YoungArts identifies and nurtures the nation's most accomplished emerging artists in the visual, literary, design and performing arts between the ages of 15 and 18 or in high school grades 10-12.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.