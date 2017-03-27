Nat. Resources Police report multiple Eastern Shore striped bass, oyster violations in March
The month of March saw Maryland Natural Resources Police charging multiple people in relation to striped bass and oyster harvesting violations. This past Saturday at around 1:45 AM, Natural Resources Police say officers reportedly witnessed a man at Fishing Creek Bridge in Dorchester County catching and illegally keeping striped bass.
Read more at WMDT.
