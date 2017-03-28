Murder charges dropped in double-homicide at mall in Wheaton, Md.
Prosecutors in Montgomery County have dropped murder charges against a teenager accused in the fatal stabbings of two men inside the Westfield Wheaton mall earlier this year. "We have determined there is insufficient evidence to proceed in the prosecution of this case," Ramon Korionoff, a spokesman for the Montgomery County State's Attorney's Office said Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Silver Spring Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man hid in store and tried to nab over $830,000...
|Mar 25
|Geeyah
|1
|Cheerleading slam by principal
|Jan '17
|Veges
|1
|Ingrid uhoh Jordan
|Jan '17
|ispeploo
|1
|new Teen arrested in double murder at Wheaton mall
|Jan '17
|LITTLE TINY
|1
|Rally seeks to calm post-election anxieties in ...
|Jan '17
|Go Blue Forever
|21
|Elementary School bullying
|Dec '16
|bnadeau13
|1
|Frosh launches Maryland hate crime hotline
|Nov '16
|noobieR
|1
Find what you want!
Search Silver Spring Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC