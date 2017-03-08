MISCellaneous Distillery Grand Opening Party Set, Plus More Intel
Risky Rum co-creators Dan McNeill and Meg MacWhirter March 18 invite everyone to celebrate the grand opening of MISCellaneous Distillery, a local alcohol producer that's set up shop in neighboring Mount Airy, Md. Establishing the new distilling operation took roughly two years but has already yielded the debut rum and Restless Rye, a whiskey made from locally sourced grains.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
Add your comments below
Silver Spring Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cheerleading slam by principal
|Jan '17
|Veges
|1
|Ingrid uhoh Jordan
|Jan '17
|ispeploo
|1
|new Teen arrested in double murder at Wheaton mall
|Jan '17
|LITTLE TINY
|1
|Rally seeks to calm post-election anxieties in ...
|Jan '17
|Go Blue Forever
|21
|Elementary School bullying
|Dec '16
|bnadeau13
|1
|Frosh launches Maryland hate crime hotline
|Nov '16
|noobieR
|1
|Reggae is 100% Jamaican...NOT Puerto Rican (Mar '10)
|Nov '16
|George
|83
Find what you want!
Search Silver Spring Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC