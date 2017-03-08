MISCellaneous Distillery Grand Openin...

MISCellaneous Distillery Grand Opening Party Set, Plus More Intel

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: Eater

Risky Rum co-creators Dan McNeill and Meg MacWhirter March 18 invite everyone to celebrate the grand opening of MISCellaneous Distillery, a local alcohol producer that's set up shop in neighboring Mount Airy, Md. Establishing the new distilling operation took roughly two years but has already yielded the debut rum and Restless Rye, a whiskey made from locally sourced grains.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Silver Spring Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cheerleading slam by principal Jan '17 Veges 1
Ingrid uhoh Jordan Jan '17 ispeploo 1
News new Teen arrested in double murder at Wheaton mall Jan '17 LITTLE TINY 1
News Rally seeks to calm post-election anxieties in ... Jan '17 Go Blue Forever 21
Elementary School bullying Dec '16 bnadeau13 1
News Frosh launches Maryland hate crime hotline Nov '16 noobieR 1
Reggae is 100% Jamaican...NOT Puerto Rican (Mar '10) Nov '16 George 83
See all Silver Spring Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Silver Spring Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Montgomery County was issued at March 13 at 10:47AM EDT

Silver Spring Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Silver Spring Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Health Care
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Silver Spring, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,450 • Total comments across all topics: 279,523,414

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC