Maryland 19-year-old strangled sleeping acquaintance, police say

Detectives in Maryland charged a 19-year-old with murder after he entered the bedroom of a sleeping 17-year-old acquaintance and choked him to death, according to court documents filed in Montgomery County on Friday morning. The suspect, Tysean A. Lipford, of Silver Spring, told detectives he had overheard the victim on the phone, telling someone that he intended to kill Lipford, Lipford's daughter, and other family members, according to police accounts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.