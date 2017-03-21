Lack of recent health care tied to unawareness of diabetes

Factors that are associated with being unaware of diabetes include not receiving health care in the past year, while a family history of diabetes and hospitalizations in the past year are factors associated with increased awareness, according to a study published online March 13 in Diabetes Care . Andy Menke, Ph.D., from Social & Scientific Systems in Silver Spring, Md., and colleagues examined factors associated with being unaware of having diabetes .

