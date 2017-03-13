Hexagon returns with wit and satire
"We take political spoofs, original material and we adapt it to what's going on in the present world," said Gene Tighe of "Hexagon." "Hexagon" features vignettes of shtick, tap dancing, songs, dances, performances and newsbreak anchor desk jokes that Tighe emphasized as apolitical.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Silver Spring Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cheerleading slam by principal
|Jan '17
|Veges
|1
|Ingrid uhoh Jordan
|Jan '17
|ispeploo
|1
|new Teen arrested in double murder at Wheaton mall
|Jan '17
|LITTLE TINY
|1
|Rally seeks to calm post-election anxieties in ...
|Jan '17
|Go Blue Forever
|21
|Elementary School bullying
|Dec '16
|bnadeau13
|1
|Frosh launches Maryland hate crime hotline
|Nov '16
|noobieR
|1
|Reggae is 100% Jamaican...NOT Puerto Rican (Mar '10)
|Nov '16
|George
|83
Find what you want!
Search Silver Spring Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC