Exodus of the Undead

In an alternative universe of alternative facts, the story of Passover was not the exodus of the Hebrews from Egypt, but that of the Zombies. At least that is the story told in "The Zombie Haggadah," a new not-to-be-taken-seriously twist on the Exodus story written by Elisha Simkovich and illustrated by Avi Litwack, both of Silver Spring, Md.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Baltimore Jewish Times.