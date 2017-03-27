Audi's unions demand electric model f...

Audi's unions demand electric model for main German plant

Labour leaders at Volkswagen's luxury Audi brand have asked top management to assign production of an all-electric model to the carmaker's main plant in Germany, concerned they might lose out as electric cars gain in importance. A new Audi A7 sedan is seen on a dealer's lot in Silver Spring, Maryland, U.S. June 1, 2016.

