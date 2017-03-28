After a very long migration, the peng...

After a very long migration, the penguins have returned to Silver Spring

The Washington Post

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Just as the swallows return to San Juan Capistrano, Calif, so the penguins have returned to the Silver Spring Metro station. They'd been gone since 2004, when a massive mural depicting dozens of anthropomorphic penguins commuting by public transportation was removed from along Colesville Road, outside the Silver Spring Metro station.

