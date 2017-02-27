Top Md. Democrats vow to resist Trump...

Top Md. Democrats vow to resist Trump during Silver Spring rally

Hundreds gathered in Silver Spring, Maryland, Sunday evening as top Democrats from across the state jeered at President Donald Trump and promised to be leaders in resisting the Trump administration and its policies. "If they think that we are going to stand by and watch them repeal all the progress that we've made, then they must not know who we are," said Rep. Jamie Raskin, who used harsh language, calling the president a "malignant, obsessive narcissist and compulsive liar."

