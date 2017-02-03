Terps Host Indiana Friday
Whitesell made his career dual match debut last weekend against Purdue and Ohio State...Whitesell turned in the highlight moment for the Terrapins vs. OSU pinning Blake Riley-Hawkins in the 149-pound match in front of his alma mater at Good Counsel.
