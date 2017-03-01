SWANA scholarship program open for submissions

Deadline for the 2017 Grant H. Flint Scholarship Awards Program, established to promote education and professional development for the upcoming workforce, is May 1. The Solid Waste Association of North America , Silver Spring, Maryland, has announced that its 2017 Grant H. Flint Scholarship Awards Program, established to promote education and professional development for the upcoming workforce, is open for submissions. Initiated by SWANA's Chapter Scholarship Committees, the scholarship program offers three awards categories for students of varying academic levels-Category I, Category II and the Robert P. Stearns/ SCS Engineers Scholarship Award.

