Police officer honored for heroism after apartment explosion

Thursday Feb 23 Read more: Houston Chronicle

In this Feb. 22, 2017 photo provided by Montgomery County Police, Officer Jeff Hughes, right, poses for a photo with the Medal of Valor award with Chief Tom Manger in Gaithersburg, Md. Hughes, who was the first to respond to a gas explosion and fire that killed seven people last year has received his department's highest honor.

