Nice Work If You Can Get it: Dem Rep Paid Sister's Law Firm Nearly...

Rep. William Lacy Clay dished out nearly $150,000 in campaign funds to a law firm owned by his sister during the 2016 election cycle and has paid more than $800,000 to the firm since 2002. The St. Louis Democrat has also paid more than $30,000 to his father's scholarship fund over the years.

