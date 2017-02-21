Montgomery County Police Cruiser Responds To Crash; Gets Hit By Drunk Driver
A Silver Spring resident was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and other traffic offenses after striking a Montgomery County Police cruiser on Saturday evening. Officer Matthew Runkles arrived at the scene of a collision in the area of New Hampshire Avenue and Spencerville Road in the Colesville area at approximately 6:30 p.m. Police say Runkles, in his marked patrol cruiser, stopped behind the vehicle and activated his patrol car's emergency lights.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAL-AM Baltimore.
Add your comments below
Silver Spring Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cheerleading slam by principal
|Jan 30
|Veges
|1
|Ingrid uhoh Jordan
|Jan '17
|ispeploo
|1
|new Teen arrested in double murder at Wheaton mall
|Jan '17
|LITTLE TINY
|1
|Rally seeks to calm post-election anxieties in ...
|Jan '17
|Go Blue Forever
|21
|Elementary School bullying
|Dec '16
|bnadeau13
|1
|Frosh launches Maryland hate crime hotline
|Nov '16
|noobieR
|1
|Reggae is 100% Jamaican...NOT Puerto Rican (Mar '10)
|Nov '16
|George
|83
Find what you want!
Search Silver Spring Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC