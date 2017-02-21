Montgomery County Police Cruiser Resp...

Montgomery County Police Cruiser Responds To Crash; Gets Hit By Drunk Driver

Monday Feb 20 Read more: WBAL-AM Baltimore

A Silver Spring resident was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and other traffic offenses after striking a Montgomery County Police cruiser on Saturday evening. Officer Matthew Runkles arrived at the scene of a collision in the area of New Hampshire Avenue and Spencerville Road in the Colesville area at approximately 6:30 p.m. Police say Runkles, in his marked patrol cruiser, stopped behind the vehicle and activated his patrol car's emergency lights.

