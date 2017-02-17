Md. father sentenced to 40 years for death of infant son

Adou Kouadio, 27, of Silver Spring, received the maximum sentence for child abuse resulting in death, said Montgomery County prosecutor Debbie Feinstein. Last December, a jury found Kouadio guilty of second-degree murder, one count of first-degree child abuse leading to death and one count of second-degree child abuse stemming from the February 2014 death of his 2-month old son.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.