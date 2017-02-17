Md. father sentenced to 40 years for ...

Md. father sentenced to 40 years for death of infant son

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: WTOP-FM Washington

Adou Kouadio, 27, of Silver Spring, received the maximum sentence for child abuse resulting in death, said Montgomery County prosecutor Debbie Feinstein. Last December, a jury found Kouadio guilty of second-degree murder, one count of first-degree child abuse leading to death and one count of second-degree child abuse stemming from the February 2014 death of his 2-month old son.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Silver Spring Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cheerleading slam by principal Jan 30 Veges 1
Ingrid uhoh Jordan Jan '17 ispeploo 1
News new Teen arrested in double murder at Wheaton mall Jan '17 LITTLE TINY 1
News Rally seeks to calm post-election anxieties in ... Jan '17 Go Blue Forever 21
Elementary School bullying Dec '16 bnadeau13 1
News Frosh launches Maryland hate crime hotline Nov '16 noobieR 1
Reggae is 100% Jamaican...NOT Puerto Rican (Mar '10) Nov '16 George 83
See all Silver Spring Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Silver Spring Forum Now

Silver Spring Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Silver Spring Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
 

Silver Spring, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,077 • Total comments across all topics: 278,993,056

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC