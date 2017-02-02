LISTEN: Spree of Robberies at Pharmac...

LISTEN: Spree of Robberies at Pharmacies in Montgomery County May Be Over After Four Arrests

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 2 Read more: WMAL-AM Washington

Police may have finally caught the people responsible for half a dozen early morning armed robberies at CVS stores in Montgomery County over the last few weeks. Four men were arrested around 4:15 Thursday morning minutes after an armed man wearing all black and a mask attempted to rob the CVS on 12359 Georgia Avenue in Wheaton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMAL-AM Washington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Silver Spring Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cheerleading slam by principal Jan 30 Veges 1
Ingrid uhoh Jordan Jan 15 ispeploo 1
News new Teen arrested in double murder at Wheaton mall Jan 13 LITTLE TINY 1
News Rally seeks to calm post-election anxieties in ... Jan 8 Go Blue Forever 21
Elementary School bullying Dec '16 bnadeau13 1
News Frosh launches Maryland hate crime hotline Nov '16 noobieR 1
Reggae is 100% Jamaican...NOT Puerto Rican (Mar '10) Nov '16 George 83
See all Silver Spring Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Silver Spring Forum Now

Silver Spring Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Silver Spring Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Silver Spring, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,888 • Total comments across all topics: 278,609,340

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC