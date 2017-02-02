LISTEN: Spree of Robberies at Pharmacies in Montgomery County May Be Over After Four Arrests
Police may have finally caught the people responsible for half a dozen early morning armed robberies at CVS stores in Montgomery County over the last few weeks. Four men were arrested around 4:15 Thursday morning minutes after an armed man wearing all black and a mask attempted to rob the CVS on 12359 Georgia Avenue in Wheaton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMAL-AM Washington.
Add your comments below
Silver Spring Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cheerleading slam by principal
|Jan 30
|Veges
|1
|Ingrid uhoh Jordan
|Jan 15
|ispeploo
|1
|new Teen arrested in double murder at Wheaton mall
|Jan 13
|LITTLE TINY
|1
|Rally seeks to calm post-election anxieties in ...
|Jan 8
|Go Blue Forever
|21
|Elementary School bullying
|Dec '16
|bnadeau13
|1
|Frosh launches Maryland hate crime hotline
|Nov '16
|noobieR
|1
|Reggae is 100% Jamaican...NOT Puerto Rican (Mar '10)
|Nov '16
|George
|83
Find what you want!
Search Silver Spring Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC