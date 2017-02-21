Korn announces spring headlining tour
Korn will embark on U.S. headlining tour this spring in support of their new album, The Serenity of Suffering . The outing begins May 7 in Silver Spring, Maryland and will conclude less than two weeks later in Atlanta on May 18. Tickets will go on sale beginning this Thursday, February 23 at 10 a.m. local time via Korn.com .
