Kanom Krok: A Hard to Find Thai Treat
From time to time there are specialty dishes that are difficult to find on most menus - not because they are unpopular, but because of the attention and care required to get everything just right. Kanom krok are sweet-savory cups of rice flour filled with custardy coconut cream, which is often topped with savory elements such as scallions, corn, taro, or pumpkin.
