Hea s only 7 years old, but this Maryland boy a could be the next Einsteina

Tuesday is museum day for 7-year-old Romanieo Golphin Jr. So one recent afternoon, the boy and his father visited the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C. As they approached works by neoclassical painters, Romanieo Golphin Sr. spoke to his son about technique in a hushed tone. Golphin quizzed his son about a painting across the exhibit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.