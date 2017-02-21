From the archives: Opening the Air Rights Tunnel
Soon, if Montgomery County leaders have their way, the Air Rights Tunnel in Bethesda will be closed and the Georgetown Branch that runs through it will be replaced by the Purple Line. The trail will be temporarily rerouted to street-level, and then eventually the Capital Crescent Trail extendedthrough a new tunnel undera new Apex building and the existing buildings along Elm Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheWashCycle.
Add your comments below
Silver Spring Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cheerleading slam by principal
|Jan 30
|Veges
|1
|Ingrid uhoh Jordan
|Jan '17
|ispeploo
|1
|new Teen arrested in double murder at Wheaton mall
|Jan '17
|LITTLE TINY
|1
|Rally seeks to calm post-election anxieties in ...
|Jan '17
|Go Blue Forever
|21
|Elementary School bullying
|Dec '16
|bnadeau13
|1
|Frosh launches Maryland hate crime hotline
|Nov '16
|noobieR
|1
|Reggae is 100% Jamaican...NOT Puerto Rican (Mar '10)
|Nov '16
|George
|83
Find what you want!
Search Silver Spring Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC