From the archives: Opening the Air Rights Tunnel

Sunday Feb 19

Soon, if Montgomery County leaders have their way, the Air Rights Tunnel in Bethesda will be closed and the Georgetown Branch that runs through it will be replaced by the Purple Line. The trail will be temporarily rerouted to street-level, and then eventually the Capital Crescent Trail extendedthrough a new tunnel undera new Apex building and the existing buildings along Elm Street.

