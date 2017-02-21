For party planners, website creates custom photo 'benchers'

If you have a Jewish-related party coming up - a bar or bat mitzvah, wedding, fundraiser or any type of group event involving a sit-down meal - you may want to check out an online service from Israel that allows users to create personalized Grace After Meals booklets known as benchers . The Let's Bench website , set up by two North American-born Israeli entrepreneurs allows users to create personalized benchers for their celebrations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.