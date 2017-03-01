Better practices in parks planning: M...

Better practices in parks planning: Montgomery County Energized...

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Rebuilding Place in the Urban Space

Tuesday, February 28, 2017 7.00-9.00 p.m. Montgomery Regional Office Building Auditorium 8787 Georgia Avenue Silver Spring, MD In the State of Maryland, counties are required to update their "park, recreation, and open spaces" plans every five years, in part so that they are eligible for state funding for land acquisition. Most of the counties across Maryland have robust parks master plans, although the biggest jurisdictions tend to have the widest array of parks spaces.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rebuilding Place in the Urban Space.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Silver Spring Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cheerleading slam by principal Jan 30 Veges 1
Ingrid uhoh Jordan Jan '17 ispeploo 1
News new Teen arrested in double murder at Wheaton mall Jan '17 LITTLE TINY 1
News Rally seeks to calm post-election anxieties in ... Jan '17 Go Blue Forever 21
Elementary School bullying Dec '16 bnadeau13 1
News Frosh launches Maryland hate crime hotline Nov '16 noobieR 1
Reggae is 100% Jamaican...NOT Puerto Rican (Mar '10) Nov '16 George 83
See all Silver Spring Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Silver Spring Forum Now

Silver Spring Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Silver Spring Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Silver Spring, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,629 • Total comments across all topics: 279,237,004

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC