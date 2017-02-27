An integrated experimental and computational approach for...
EPA Home A Science Inventory A An integrated experimental and computational approach for characterizing the kinetics and mechanism of triadimefon racemization. Cheng, Q., Q. Teng, S. Marchitti, C. Dillingham, AND J. Kenneke.
Start the conversation, or Read more at U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Comments
Add your comments below
Silver Spring Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cheerleading slam by principal
|Jan 30
|Veges
|1
|Ingrid uhoh Jordan
|Jan '17
|ispeploo
|1
|new Teen arrested in double murder at Wheaton mall
|Jan '17
|LITTLE TINY
|1
|Rally seeks to calm post-election anxieties in ...
|Jan '17
|Go Blue Forever
|21
|Elementary School bullying
|Dec '16
|bnadeau13
|1
|Frosh launches Maryland hate crime hotline
|Nov '16
|noobieR
|1
|Reggae is 100% Jamaican...NOT Puerto Rican (Mar '10)
|Nov '16
|George
|83
Find what you want!
Search Silver Spring Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC