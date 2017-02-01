A preliminary study of the movement p...

A preliminary study of the movement patterns of false killer whales...

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: CSIRO Publishing

A preliminary study of the movement patterns of false killer whales in coastal and pelagic waters of the Northern Territory, Australia Carol Palmer A B F , Robin W. Baird C , Daniel L. Webster C , Andrew C. Edwards D , Ruth Patterson A , Alan Withers E , Emma Withers E , Rachel Groom A and John C. Z. Woinarski B B Threatened Species Recovery Hub of the National Environmental Science Program, Research Institute for the Environment and Livelihoods, Charles Darwin University, NT 0909, Australia. Marine and Freshwater Research - http://dx.doi.org/10.1071/MF16296 Submitted: 11 February 2016 Accepted: 25 October 2016 Published online: 3 February 2017 The false killer whale is regarded as Data Deficient globally and in Australia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CSIRO Publishing.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Silver Spring Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cheerleading slam by principal Jan 30 Veges 1
Ingrid uhoh Jordan Jan 15 ispeploo 1
News new Teen arrested in double murder at Wheaton mall Jan 13 LITTLE TINY 1
News Rally seeks to calm post-election anxieties in ... Jan 8 Go Blue Forever 21
Elementary School bullying Dec '16 bnadeau13 1
News Frosh launches Maryland hate crime hotline Nov '16 noobieR 1
Reggae is 100% Jamaican...NOT Puerto Rican (Mar '10) Nov '16 George 83
See all Silver Spring Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Silver Spring Forum Now

Silver Spring Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Silver Spring Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Silver Spring, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,633 • Total comments across all topics: 278,507,277

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC