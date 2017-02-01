A preliminary study of the movement patterns of false killer whales in coastal and pelagic waters of the Northern Territory, Australia Carol Palmer A B F , Robin W. Baird C , Daniel L. Webster C , Andrew C. Edwards D , Ruth Patterson A , Alan Withers E , Emma Withers E , Rachel Groom A and John C. Z. Woinarski B B Threatened Species Recovery Hub of the National Environmental Science Program, Research Institute for the Environment and Livelihoods, Charles Darwin University, NT 0909, Australia. Marine and Freshwater Research - http://dx.doi.org/10.1071/MF16296 Submitted: 11 February 2016 Accepted: 25 October 2016 Published online: 3 February 2017 The false killer whale is regarded as Data Deficient globally and in Australia.

