Two fatally shot at Bowie restaurant ...

Two fatally shot at Bowie restaurant in workplace violence

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: The Washington Post

Two people were killed and another was injured at a Bowie restaurant early Sunday, in what Prince George's County police said was a case of workplace violence as a result of dispute between employees. Police were called to the Blue Sunday Bar & Grill in the 6800 block of Race Track Road in Bowie about 2 a.m. and found three people with upper-body trauma from gunshot wounds, according to the Bowie Police Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Silver Spring Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cheerleading slam by principal Mon Veges 1
Ingrid uhoh Jordan Jan 15 ispeploo 1
News new Teen arrested in double murder at Wheaton mall Jan 13 LITTLE TINY 1
News Rally seeks to calm post-election anxieties in ... Jan 8 Go Blue Forever 21
Elementary School bullying Dec '16 bnadeau13 1
News Frosh launches Maryland hate crime hotline Nov '16 noobieR 1
Reggae is 100% Jamaican...NOT Puerto Rican (Mar '10) Nov '16 George 83
See all Silver Spring Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Silver Spring Forum Now

Silver Spring Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Silver Spring Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Silver Spring, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,188 • Total comments across all topics: 278,461,320

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC