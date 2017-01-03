Tiger Woods Foundation and Discovery ...

Tiger Woods Foundation and Discovery Education Launch Digital...

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: District Administration

SILVER SPRING, Md. [January 9, 2017] - If students had the most innovative tools to help them see the future, what would they see? Today, the Tiger Woods Foundation , TGR's philanthropic arm, joined with Discovery Education, the leading provider of digital content and professional development for K-12 classrooms, to launch "TGR EDU: Explore," an initiative for middle and high school students that helps navigate the college exploration process and introduces them to high-quality STEM-focused career paths for today's jobs, and the ones that don't exist yet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at District Administration.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Silver Spring Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rally seeks to calm post-election anxieties in ... Sun Go Blue Forever 21
Elementary School bullying Dec '16 bnadeau13 1
News Frosh launches Maryland hate crime hotline Nov '16 noobieR 1
Reggae is 100% Jamaican...NOT Puerto Rican (Mar '10) Nov '16 George 83
High Schoolers protest Trump Nov '16 safety pin 1
News Bloods Rising? [Crips and Bloods Infiltrating D... (Aug '08) Oct '16 jose 50
Review: Us Air Duct & AC LLC (Apr '10) Oct '16 Tim F 32
See all Silver Spring Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Silver Spring Forum Now

Silver Spring Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Silver Spring Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Syria
 

Silver Spring, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,416 • Total comments across all topics: 277,748,083

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC