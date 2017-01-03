Tiger Woods Foundation and Discovery Education Launch Digital...

SILVER SPRING, Md. [January 9, 2017] - If students had the most innovative tools to help them see the future, what would they see? Today, the Tiger Woods Foundation , TGR's philanthropic arm, joined with Discovery Education, the leading provider of digital content and professional development for K-12 classrooms, to launch "TGR EDU: Explore," an initiative for middle and high school students that helps navigate the college exploration process and introduces them to high-quality STEM-focused career paths for today's jobs, and the ones that don't exist yet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at District Administration.