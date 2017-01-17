Swana Ceo wins Preco Electronics Safety in Motion Award

The Solid Waste Association of North America's Executive Director and CEO, David Biderman, has been awarded PRECO Electronics' Safety in Motion Award for his "unparalleled commitment to safety" in 2016. Since becoming Executive director and CEO of Silver Spring, Maryland-based SWANA less than two years ago, Biderman has transformed SWANA's safety program by adding numerous safety events at the chapter level, expanding the Safety Summit at major conferences, supervising the distribution of Safety Alerts on a regular basis, developing new safety resources for members, and creating an award-winning Safety Ambassador program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Construction & Demolition Recycling.