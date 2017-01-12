Shepherd University Masterworks Chora...

Shepherd University Masterworks Chorale set to hold auditions today

Monday Jan 9 Read more: Martinsburg Journal

Shepherd University's Masterworks Chorale will hold auditions beginning today for the April 22 performance of Brahms' Ein deutsches Requiem. Masterworks Chorale is looking for tenors and basses in particular, but auditions are open to all voices and consist of vocal exercises and sight-reading.

