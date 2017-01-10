School officials denounce racist peti...

School officials denounce racist petition that spoke of 'supreme White race'

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Washington Post

The top of a hateful petition that circulated at a high school in Anne Arundel County, Md. A white supremacist petition that circulated at a Maryland high school on Friday described African Americans as a "scourge," said they "invented" rape, stealing and basketball, and spoke of "the supreme White race."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Silver Spring Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rally seeks to calm post-election anxieties in ... Jan 8 Go Blue Forever 21
Elementary School bullying Dec '16 bnadeau13 1
News Frosh launches Maryland hate crime hotline Nov '16 noobieR 1
Reggae is 100% Jamaican...NOT Puerto Rican (Mar '10) Nov '16 George 83
High Schoolers protest Trump Nov '16 safety pin 1
News Bloods Rising? [Crips and Bloods Infiltrating D... (Aug '08) Oct '16 jose 50
Review: Us Air Duct & AC LLC (Apr '10) Oct '16 Tim F 32
See all Silver Spring Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Silver Spring Forum Now

Silver Spring Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Silver Spring Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Silver Spring, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,047 • Total comments across all topics: 277,789,406

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC