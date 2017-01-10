School officials denounce racist petition that spoke of 'supreme White race'
The top of a hateful petition that circulated at a high school in Anne Arundel County, Md. A white supremacist petition that circulated at a Maryland high school on Friday described African Americans as a "scourge," said they "invented" rape, stealing and basketball, and spoke of "the supreme White race."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Silver Spring Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rally seeks to calm post-election anxieties in ...
|Jan 8
|Go Blue Forever
|21
|Elementary School bullying
|Dec '16
|bnadeau13
|1
|Frosh launches Maryland hate crime hotline
|Nov '16
|noobieR
|1
|Reggae is 100% Jamaican...NOT Puerto Rican (Mar '10)
|Nov '16
|George
|83
|High Schoolers protest Trump
|Nov '16
|safety pin
|1
|Bloods Rising? [Crips and Bloods Infiltrating D... (Aug '08)
|Oct '16
|jose
|50
|Review: Us Air Duct & AC LLC (Apr '10)
|Oct '16
|Tim F
|32
Find what you want!
Search Silver Spring Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC