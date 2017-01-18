Proposal would let employees use tax-free health accounts for fitness costs

Imagine paying for a yoga class, gym membership or child's soccer cleats with money set aside before taxes in an employer-sponsored account much as many people already do for out-of-pocket medical expenses and child care. That's what could happen under a proposal gaining bipartisan support in Congress to allow such accounts to be used for exercise-related expenses with the intent of reducing the nation's long-term health care costs by encouraging more activity and fitness.

