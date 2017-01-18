Proposal would let employees use tax-...

Proposal would let employees use tax-free health accounts for fitness costs

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Imagine paying for a yoga class, gym membership or child's soccer cleats with money set aside before taxes in an employer-sponsored account much as many people already do for out-of-pocket medical expenses and child care. That's what could happen under a proposal gaining bipartisan support in Congress to allow such accounts to be used for exercise-related expenses with the intent of reducing the nation's long-term health care costs by encouraging more activity and fitness.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Silver Spring Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ingrid uhoh Jordan Jan 15 ispeploo 1
News new Teen arrested in double murder at Wheaton mall Jan 13 LITTLE TINY 1
News Rally seeks to calm post-election anxieties in ... Jan 8 Go Blue Forever 21
Elementary School bullying Dec '16 bnadeau13 1
News Frosh launches Maryland hate crime hotline Nov '16 noobieR 1
Reggae is 100% Jamaican...NOT Puerto Rican (Mar '10) Nov '16 George 83
High Schoolers protest Trump Nov '16 safety pin 1
See all Silver Spring Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Silver Spring Forum Now

Silver Spring Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Silver Spring Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Silver Spring, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,446 • Total comments across all topics: 278,038,536

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC