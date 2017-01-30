Principal calls cheerleading squad 't...

Principal calls cheerleading squad 'too ghetto'

Friday Jan 27

SILVER SPRING, MD - "Too ghetto" - words that packed a punch when used to describe the Springbrook High School cheerleaders. "If parents out there that are watching, if this happened to their kids, they would feel the same anger and disrespect," said cheerleader Deyana Page on Thursday.

