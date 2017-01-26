Police in Md. Looking for Possible Se...

Police in Md. Looking for Possible Serial Armed Robber

Read more: NBC Washington

The same CVS in Greenbelt was robbed twice this week while two CVS Pharmacies in Bethesda were robbed early Thursday morning. One armed robber could be responsible for more than a dozen crimes across four Maryland counties in the past month, according to police.

