NOAA's GOES-16 Satellite sends first images to Earth

Washington, Jan 24 : GOES-16, the first spacecraft in NOAA's next-generation of geostationary satellites, has sent the first high-resolution images from its Advanced Baseline Imager instrument. Included among them are a composite color full-disk visible image of the Western Hemisphere captured on January 15, 2017.

