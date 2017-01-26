NOAA's GOES-16 Satellite sends first images to Earth
Washington, Jan 24 : GOES-16, the first spacecraft in NOAA's next-generation of geostationary satellites, has sent the first high-resolution images from its Advanced Baseline Imager instrument. Included among them are a composite color full-disk visible image of the Western Hemisphere captured on January 15, 2017.
