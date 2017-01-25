New Research Shows Internalizing Weight Bias Can Be Detrimental to Health
Silver Spring, MD : People who internalize weight bias, such as fat-shaming and discrimination, are more likely to have risk factors for heart disease and diabetes, according to a new study published in the February issue of Obesity , the scientific journal of The Obesity Society . The stares and the sideways glances, the hurled insults and the unsolicited advice that people struggling with obesity endure daily add up to a pernicious culture of weight bias that many people internalize, which can be making them less healthy.
