new Police: Montgomery Co. robber may be linked to other Md. heists

Police: Montgomery Co. robber may be linked to other Md. heists

The capture of a robbery suspect in Montgomery County, Maryland could close the books on similar crimes committed in the D.C. area, local law officials say. According to Montgomery County police, the crime spree began Thursday at a CVS on Arlington Road in Bethesda, just prior to 3 a.m. A masked man wearing all black pulled out a gun, demanded cash from store employees and made off with cash, according to Rick Goodale, a Montgomery County police spokesman.

