Metro riders weigh in on proposed budget
In a packed board room at Metro headquarters, riders gathered to raise their concerns over proposed increases in fares, along with cuts in bus routes and the work force proposed for the 2018 fiscal year. Rider Chauniece Jones called on Metro board of directors to find a way to have one flat-rate fare for the entire system.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.
Add your comments below
Silver Spring Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cheerleading slam by principal
|Jan 30
|Veges
|1
|Ingrid uhoh Jordan
|Jan 15
|ispeploo
|1
|new Teen arrested in double murder at Wheaton mall
|Jan 13
|LITTLE TINY
|1
|Rally seeks to calm post-election anxieties in ...
|Jan 8
|Go Blue Forever
|21
|Elementary School bullying
|Dec '16
|bnadeau13
|1
|Frosh launches Maryland hate crime hotline
|Nov '16
|noobieR
|1
|Reggae is 100% Jamaican...NOT Puerto Rican (Mar '10)
|Nov '16
|George
|83
Find what you want!
Search Silver Spring Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC