Metro riders weigh in on proposed budget

In a packed board room at Metro headquarters, riders gathered to raise their concerns over proposed increases in fares, along with cuts in bus routes and the work force proposed for the 2018 fiscal year. Rider Chauniece Jones called on Metro board of directors to find a way to have one flat-rate fare for the entire system.

