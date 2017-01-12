Inaugural parade announcer since 1957 not invited back for Trump's big day updated
Exactly two weeks away from President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, we're learning the longtime and legendary voice of the parade will not be behind the microphone this year. Charlie Brotman has announced every inaugural parade since Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1957.
