Inaugural parade announcer since 1957...

Inaugural parade announcer since 1957 not invited back for Trump's big day updated

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 8 Read more: ABC 33/40

Exactly two weeks away from President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, we're learning the longtime and legendary voice of the parade will not be behind the microphone this year. Charlie Brotman has announced every inaugural parade since Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1957.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC 33/40.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Silver Spring Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News new Teen arrested in double murder at Wheaton mall 6 hr LITTLE TINY 1
News Rally seeks to calm post-election anxieties in ... Jan 8 Go Blue Forever 21
Elementary School bullying Dec '16 bnadeau13 1
News Frosh launches Maryland hate crime hotline Nov '16 noobieR 1
Reggae is 100% Jamaican...NOT Puerto Rican (Mar '10) Nov '16 George 83
High Schoolers protest Trump Nov '16 safety pin 1
News Bloods Rising? [Crips and Bloods Infiltrating D... (Aug '08) Oct '16 jose 50
See all Silver Spring Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Silver Spring Forum Now

Silver Spring Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Silver Spring Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Sudan
 

Silver Spring, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,250 • Total comments across all topics: 277,874,192

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC