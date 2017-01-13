Hilarious Comedy Boeing Boeing to Take Off at The Highwood Theatre
The Highwood Theatre is taking off with the hilarious comedy BOEING BOEING, continuing its 2016-2017 season: January 27, 28 & February 3, 4 at 8:00 pm; January 29 & February 5 at 2:00 pm at The Highwood Theatre in Downtown Silver Spring. Ladies and gentlemen, please fasten your seatbelts and return your seat to a full, upright position, as The Highwood Theatre prepares to take off with a high-soaring production of Boeing Boeing! Written by Marc Camoletti and translated by Beverley Cross and Frances Evans, the classic French farce is not only the company's first show of 2017, it is also the first professional production to be performed in The Highwood Theatre's brand new, expanded black box theatre in downtown Silver Spring.
