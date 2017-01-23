Finding red Trump hats in a sea of pink43 minutes ago
There were a lot of variations on the "Make America Great Again" hat to be seen at the Women's March in Washington - "Make America Green Again," "Make America Kind Again," "Make America Empathetic Again." Bill Smith, of Silver Spring, Md., voted for President Trump but said his wife and daughters had split their vote.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Add your comments below
Silver Spring Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ingrid uhoh Jordan
|Jan 15
|ispeploo
|1
|new Teen arrested in double murder at Wheaton mall
|Jan 13
|LITTLE TINY
|1
|Rally seeks to calm post-election anxieties in ...
|Jan 8
|Go Blue Forever
|21
|Elementary School bullying
|Dec '16
|bnadeau13
|1
|Frosh launches Maryland hate crime hotline
|Nov '16
|noobieR
|1
|Reggae is 100% Jamaican...NOT Puerto Rican (Mar '10)
|Nov '16
|George
|83
|High Schoolers protest Trump
|Nov '16
|safety pin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Silver Spring Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC