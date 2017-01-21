Donald Trump and his supporters put imprint on inaugural balls
Shouts of "lock her up" and "USA" bellowed from the crowd, but the resemblance to a Donald Trump rally ended there. The chants came from guests decked out in tuxedos and sparkling ball gowns.
Silver Spring Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ingrid uhoh Jordan
|Jan 15
|ispeploo
|1
|new Teen arrested in double murder at Wheaton mall
|Jan 13
|LITTLE TINY
|1
|Rally seeks to calm post-election anxieties in ...
|Jan 8
|Go Blue Forever
|21
|Elementary School bullying
|Dec '16
|bnadeau13
|1
|Frosh launches Maryland hate crime hotline
|Nov '16
|noobieR
|1
|Reggae is 100% Jamaican...NOT Puerto Rican (Mar '10)
|Nov '16
|George
|83
|High Schoolers protest Trump
|Nov '16
|safety pin
|1
