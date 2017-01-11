Concerns About Antiepileptic Generic Substitution Turn to Follow-Through

Research results presented at the November 18, 2016, workshop "Substitutability of Generic Drugs: Perceptions and Reality" put to rest the issue of FDA's requirements for bioequivalence of antiepileptics but raised concern about the actions of pharmacists when dispensing the products. FDA and the Johns Hopkins Center of Excellence in Regulatory Science and Innovation hosted the workshop, which was held at the agency's campus in Silver Spring, Maryland.

