Bullis School To Add Kindergarten and...

Bullis School To Add Kindergarten and First Grade

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Alexandria Gazette-Packet

How far The Bullis School has come since it was launched in 1930 as a one-year preparatory boarding school for high school graduates. Initially founded to prepare young men for service academy entrance exams, it opened in the former Bolivian Embassy at 1303 New Hampshire Ave. As enrollment increased, Bullis relocated in 1935 to the "country setting" of 4.5 wooded acres at Cedar Avenue and Houston Street in Silver Spring .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alexandria Gazette-Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Silver Spring Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Elementary School bullying Dec 8 bnadeau13 1
News Frosh launches Maryland hate crime hotline Nov '16 noobieR 1
News Rally seeks to calm post-election anxieties in ... Nov '16 freedom2016 20
Reggae is 100% Jamaican...NOT Puerto Rican (Mar '10) Nov '16 George 83
High Schoolers protest Trump Nov '16 safety pin 1
News Bloods Rising? [Crips and Bloods Infiltrating D... (Aug '08) Oct '16 jose 50
Review: Us Air Duct & AC LLC (Apr '10) Oct '16 Tim F 32
See all Silver Spring Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Silver Spring Forum Now

Silver Spring Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Silver Spring Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Haiti
 

Silver Spring, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,876 • Total comments across all topics: 277,599,568

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC