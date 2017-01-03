Bullis School To Add Kindergarten and First Grade

How far The Bullis School has come since it was launched in 1930 as a one-year preparatory boarding school for high school graduates. Initially founded to prepare young men for service academy entrance exams, it opened in the former Bolivian Embassy at 1303 New Hampshire Ave. As enrollment increased, Bullis relocated in 1935 to the "country setting" of 4.5 wooded acres at Cedar Avenue and Houston Street in Silver Spring .

