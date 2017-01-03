Brown & Brown's Hull Acquires MGA Ins...

Brown & Brown's Hull Acquires MGA Insurance House

Tuesday Jan 3

Hull & Co., a wholesale insurance subsidiary of giant Brown & Brown, has acquired the commercial managing general agency operations of Insurance House. Insurance House is an MGA and wholesale insurance broker offering commercial and personal lines insurance products to retail brokers.

