'Blue Collar Millionaire' turned her ...

'Blue Collar Millionaire' turned her family's messes into 'slobproof' furniture

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 13 Read more: Prince George Citizen

Her husband, she said, made such a mess when he ate that she had begun cleaning him off with a hand-held vacuum cleaner before bed. Her two boys were not much better.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prince George Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Silver Spring Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ingrid uhoh Jordan Sun ispeploo 1
News new Teen arrested in double murder at Wheaton mall Jan 13 LITTLE TINY 1
News Rally seeks to calm post-election anxieties in ... Jan 8 Go Blue Forever 21
Elementary School bullying Dec '16 bnadeau13 1
News Frosh launches Maryland hate crime hotline Nov '16 noobieR 1
Reggae is 100% Jamaican...NOT Puerto Rican (Mar '10) Nov '16 George 83
High Schoolers protest Trump Nov '16 safety pin 1
See all Silver Spring Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Silver Spring Forum Now

Silver Spring Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Silver Spring Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Silver Spring, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,446 • Total comments across all topics: 277,999,225

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC