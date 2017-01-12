Birth - Perkins

In Holy Cross Hospital, Silver Spring, MD, Dec. 28, 2016, a son, Boden Brooks, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, to Elise and Nicholas Perkins of Silver Spring; grandson of Charles and Marcia Brooks of South Deerfield, and Randall and Pamela Perkins of Hunt Valley, MD; great-grandson of Gene and Ann Holbrooks of Kannapolis, NC.

